Fed. Circ. Rejects 'Beast Mode' TM, Citing Ex-NFL Star

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 12:36 PM EST) -- Citing former NFL star Marshawn Lynch and his “Beast Mode” nickname, the Federal Circuit ruled Tuesday that a soccer training program called “Beast Mode Soccer” cannot register its name as a trademark for sports gear. Affirming a decision last year by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the appeals court ruled that the name, when used on apparel and soccer balls, was confusingly similar to Lynch’s nickname, which the former player has closely guarded as a trademark. “The generic word ‘soccer’ is the only thing that distinguishes Copeland-Smith’s mark from Lynch’s, and that generic word is dwarfed by the term ‘Beast...

