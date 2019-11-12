Defunct Rival Says Uber Can't Dodge Predatory Tactics Suit

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 6:25 PM EST) -- A defunct ride-hailing startup alleging Uber drove it out of business told a California federal judge Monday that Uber must be held accountable for its anticompetitive and monopolistic tactics, insisting its antitrust suit is sufficiently fleshed out to survive Uber's dismissal bid. SC Innovations Inc., the successor to startup Sidecar Technologies Inc., asked Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero to reject Uber Technologies Inc.'s bid to dismiss an amended suit alleging the San Francisco-based ride-hailing giant used predatory pricing and other underhanded tactics to eliminate competition from other ride-hailing apps such as Sidecar. Sidecar debuted its ride-hailing app in 2012, but shut...

