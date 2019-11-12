Ex-Player Can't Block NFL's Argument In Benefits Case

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 7:05 PM EST) -- A former football player cannot prevent the NFL from raising allegations that he hid information about a car accident in a benefits case he brought under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, a Florida federal judge ruled Tuesday. In a 16-page order, Tampa-based U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell said Tyrone Keys failed to convince her to expand existing case law and block the NFL's arguments over the 2002 accident, which formed the basis of its attempt to claw back $830,000 in disability benefits it had paid him. Keys' case opposing the clawback efforts will proceed on two remaining counts, the court...

