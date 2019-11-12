Kemet Reaches $62M Deal To Exit Capacitor Suit

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 7:58 PM EST) -- Electronics maker Kemet has reached a $62 million deal to get out of antitrust litigation in California federal court accusing several electronics parts manufacturers of plotting to jack up the price of capacitors. In the deal entered into and disclosed in a regulatory filing Friday, Kemet did not admit to violating any laws or incurring any liability in the case brought by multiple direct electronic parts buyers. The agreement is still waiting for court approval. Kemet revealed the settlement in a Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for itself and on behalf of subsidiary Kemet Electronics Corp....

