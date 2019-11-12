Centra Tech Duo Wants Feds To Return $18.6M In Ether

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 7:09 PM EST) -- The co-founders of the defunct cryptocurrency company Centra Tech said Monday that its recent bid to have the government return $18.6 million worth of Ether to Centra Token purchasers is not, as prosecutors claim, a "trial ploy." Sohrab "Sam" Sharma and Robert Farkas are asking a New York federal judge to grant their request to have the federal government return 100,000 Ether, a popular cryptocurrency, to investors who used it in an allegedly fraudulent $25 million initial coin offering for Centra's own digital token. The pair, facing down a criminal indictment over the ICO, said last month that the government should...

