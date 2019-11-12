Judge OKs $3.6M Deal In FCRA Suit Over Background Checks

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 8:48 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge granted final approval Tuesday to a $3.6 million settlement between Global HR Research and a nationwide class of job applicants to resolve allegations the consumer reporting agency violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act by disclosing workers' background check results to employers without proper authorization. U.S. District Judge John E. Steele also awarded class counsel Morgan & Morgan PA and Consumer Litigation Associates PC more than $1.2 million in attorney fees and $5,000 service awards to class representatives Shawana Sanders and Kenyatta Williams, putting an end to the litigation brought last year against the Fort Myers, Florida-based human resources firm....

