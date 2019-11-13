Ex-Nike Running Coach, Doctor Appeal 4-Year Doping Bans

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 6:14 PM EST) -- The former head coach of Nike's now-defunct professional long-distance running program and a sports doctor associated with the project have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over the four-year suspensions issued against them by the American Arbitration Association. The Swiss-based body said Monday that Alberto Salazar, former head coach of the Nike Oregon Project, is appealing a panel's Sept. 30 ruling that found he had committed U.S. anti-doping rule violations. Jeffrey Brown, a Houston-based endocrinologist who was a paid consultant for the program, was also found to have committed anti-doping violations. He is appealing an Oct 7. ruling. CAS said hearings...

