F-35 Still Way Behind DOD Goals For Mission Availability

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 8:23 PM EST) -- Despite notable progress on long-running sustainment issues, the U.S. Department of Defense still needs to dig out of a “big hole” to get the F-35 fighter jet to the expected level of mission readiness, a government watchdog told lawmakers Wednesday. The success of the F-35, the DOD’s most expensive weapons program ever, ultimately depends on proper sustainment, Diana Maurer, the Government Accountability Office’s director of defense capabilities and management, told a joint hearing of two House Armed Services subcommittees. Although much of the scrutiny regarding the cost of the F-35 has fallen on the more than $400 billion the DOD is...

