Albertson's Urges Dismissal Of Employee's Biometric Suit

Law360, Chicago (November 12, 2019, 6:25 PM EST) -- Albertson’s argued Tuesday that it shouldn’t have to face a lawsuit for collecting employees’ fingerprints because there is no functional difference between it and the types of businesses excluded from liability under Illinois’ biometric privacy law. If the goal of Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act is to protect individuals’ biometric information, then the statute’s exceptions for financial institutions and government contractors “do nothing” to achieve that goal, Mark Eisen, counsel for New Alberston’s Inc., told Cook County Circuit Judge Anna Loftus. The company, which owns the Jewel-Osco chain of grocery stores, says BIPA is unconstitutional and wants the court to dismiss...

