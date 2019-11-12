Jones Day Picks Up Ex-SDNY Fraud Unit Co-Chief In NY

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 7:22 PM EST) -- The former co-chief of the Civil Frauds Unit for the Southern District of New York is joining Jones Day as a partner in its health care and life sciences practice in the Empire State, the firm announced Tuesday. Rebecca Martin, who spent 15 years in the U.S. Attorney’s Office and also served as its health care fraud coordinator, came to Jones Day from McDermott Will & Emery LLP, starting Nov. 4. She told Law360 on Tuesday that she came to Jones Day partly because she was familiar with attorneys at the firm, having served with them on joint defense groups and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS