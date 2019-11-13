Ex-Judge Wants Grand Jury Info On Rockefeller U. Sex Abuser

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 4:37 PM EST) -- A former New York Supreme Court judge is asking a court to unseal grand jury materials that he says could help him and hundreds of other victims of child sexual abuse pursue claims against Rockefeller University over the acts of a now-deceased doctor. Former Judge Charles Apotheker and hundreds of other people are pursuing underlying claims against the prestigious biomedical research institute over the abuse they allegedly suffered decades ago at the hands of endocrinologist and professor Reginald M. Archibald, Apotheker’s lawyer, Jennifer Freeman of Marsh Law Firm PLLC, told Law360 Tuesday. A university-commissioned outside investigation by Debevoise & Plimpton LLP,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS