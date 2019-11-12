Feds Fight Texas Doc's New Trial Bid In $40M Kickback Row

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 9:57 PM EST) -- A Texas surgeon convicted for his role in a $40 million kickback scheme to steer patients to a Dallas hospital came up short in his bid for a new trial, prosecutors told a Texas federal judge, saying he can’t show how the anti-kickback statute was unconstitutionally vague. Prosecutors said Monday that spine surgeon Michael Rimlawi and other doctors failed to make the case that a jury’s April verdict was riddled with errors and should be voided. The jury determined that Rimlawi and three other doctors violated the federal anti-kickback statute by paying and receiving kickbacks in exchange for referring patients to...

