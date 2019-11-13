Fracking Co. Says Fraud In Patent Suit Negates Atty Privilege

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 5:22 PM EST) -- A Texas fracking contractor asked a federal court to boot a rival company’s attorneys from serving as trial counsel in a patent infringement suit and force them to turn over privileged emails, claiming the pair were witnesses to an alleged patent fraud scheme related to the case. Ronald Chandler and his companies, which heat water used in fracking wells, argued Tuesday that the emails aren't protected by attorney-client privilege and are fair game for discovery. He said the Federal Circuit delivered an "atomic bomb" finding in a related case when it determined his rival Heat-On-The-Fly LLC obtained U.S. Patent No. 8,171,993...

