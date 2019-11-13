Uber's 'Meritless' Bid To Arbitrate ADA Suit Thrown Out

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 6:20 PM EST) -- Uber can’t force arbitration upon a group of Pittsburgh-based wheelchair users who allege the ride-hailing company violates the Americans with Disabilities Act, a Pennsylvania federal court ruled Tuesday, saying the users have grounds to sue even without using the Uber app and its baked-in arbitration agreement. U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisa Pupo Lenihan said wheelchair users who never bothered to download and use the Uber app — and therefore didn’t agree to the arbitration clause in its terms of use — could still claim they’d been harmed just by knowing that they couldn’t hail a wheelchair-accessible vehicle. She disagreed with Uber’s arguments...

