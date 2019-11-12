Amazon Tells Patent Holder It Can't Go After Best Buy

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 11:00 PM EST) -- Amazon.com Inc. filed suit Monday against a Texas company that's accusing Best Buy of patent infringement for selling Amazon Fire Series tablets, slamming the litigation as "meritless" and arguing that any dispute over Amazon technology must be taken up with the online retail giant itself. Texas-based Corydoras Technologies LLC sued Best Buy in September, claiming the tablets infringed five patents it owns and Best Buy was therefore infringing by selling them. But Amazon said Monday that Corydoras must give it the opportunity to defend its own technology, noting in its complaint that "Federal Circuit law could not be clearer" on the issue....

