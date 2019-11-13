IRS Summons Violates Atty-Client Privilege, 5th Circ. Told

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 4:54 PM EST) -- A law firm suspected of helping facilitate tax evasion has doubled down in its bid to avoid disclosing the names of its clients to the IRS, telling the Fifth Circuit that complying with the summons would violate attorney-client privilege. The Taylor Lohmeyer Law Firm PLLC urged the appeals court again Tuesday to void a John Doe summons it received from the Internal Revenue Service for the names of its clients that the IRS suspects of having used the firm to help hide taxable income in foreign countries. Disclosing its clients would violate attorney-client privilege, and the federal government’s interest in investigating suspected...

