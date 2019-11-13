Esformes, Feds At Odds On Frozen Assets To Cover Legal Bill

Law360, Miami (November 13, 2019, 6:41 PM EST) -- The judge overseeing the health care fraud case against convicted nursing home mogul Philip Esformes declined Wednesday to rule on his request to access frozen assets to cover millions of dollars in unpaid legal bills but set the stage for a colleague to address a brewing battle with the government over the issue. At a hearing in Miami, U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. said he will proceed with next week's scheduled hearing to enter judgments on restitution and forfeiture and that he is willing after that to make a determination on the reasonableness of defense counsel's fee claim if...

