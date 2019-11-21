Esformes Told To Pay $44.2M In Massive Health Fraud Case

Law360, Miami (November 21, 2019, 12:12 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Thursday ordered convicted nursing home mogul Philip Esformes to pay $44.2 million in restitution and forfeiture for orchestrating what the U.S. Department of Justice has billed as the largest health care fraud case it has ever prosecuted. A Florida federal judge ordered convicted nursing home mogul Philip Esformes to pay $44.2 million for orchestrating the scheme, well under the government’s request for $207.5 million. (AP) U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola, who handed down a 20-year prison sentence to the Miami Beach businessman in September, came in well under the government's request for $207.5 million by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS