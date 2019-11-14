Resolving Warranty And Guaranty Confusion In Construction

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 4:00 PM EST) -- The most confusion I have seen in the discussion of construction topics concerns the concepts of “warranty” and “guaranty.” This article will address the confusion, explain the important distinctions between these two concepts, and describe how to effectively administer and enforce warranty and guaranty provisions in construction contracts. Warranty In a typical construction contract warranty provision, the contractor warrants, represents or covenants, that its work will be performed in accordance with certain standards stated in the contract (e.g., in “a good and workmanlike manner”) and otherwise be free of defects and in conformity with the design documents. While the terms "warranty"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS