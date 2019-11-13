No Harm To Halliburton From Arbitrator's Past, Chubb Says

Law360, London (November 13, 2019, 6:23 PM GMT) -- Chubb’s choice of arbitrator in a Deepwater Horizon dispute didn't put Halliburton at a disadvantage, the insurer told the U.K.’s top court on Wednesday in a closely watched case that could clarify the test for apparent bias in arbitration. Michael Crane QC, representing Chubb, told the Supreme Court that his client was right to retain its choice of arbitrator in a multimillion-dollar dispute with U.S. oil-services company Halliburton over the Deepwater Horizon oil-rig disaster because there was limited overlap between the current dispute and the past explosion-related cases the arbitrator had been involved with. Halliburton has told the Supreme Court that...

