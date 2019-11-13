Seattle Times, Insurer Get OK On $4M Cleanup Coverage Deal

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 9:07 PM EST) -- A Washington federal court has greenlighted a settlement that obligates General Insurance Co. of America to pay nearly $4 million to The Seattle Times Co. to cover environmental cleanup obligations it incurred after selling a property. U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly said on Tuesday that the agreement between the newspaper and one of its insurers properly takes into account the risk that the company would be on the hook for future payments. General is one of three insurers that issued primary and excess policies to the newspaper in the 1970s and 1980s. The newspaper has sued to win coverage under...

