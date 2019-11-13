Chancery Ignored Risks In ETE Deal, Del. Justices Told

Law360, Wilmington (November 13, 2019, 8:30 PM EST) -- The Chancery Court wrongly ignored real — albeit never materialized — risks to Energy Transfer Equity LP unit holders excluded from an unfair private offering in 2016 when it rejected their class suit seeking cancellation of the new units, attorneys for ETE investors told Delaware's Supreme Court on Wednesday. Michael Hanrahan of Prickett Jones & Elliott PA, counsel to investor Lee Levine and a proposed class of ETE stockholders, told a three-judge high court panel that Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III tossed the suit after finding that an upturn in the energy industry prevented investors from suffering real damages from unfairly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS