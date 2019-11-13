Target Says Attorney Destroyed Evidence In Civil Rights Case

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 2:12 PM EST) -- Target is asking a Texas federal judge to sanction a Houston-based immigration attorney for destroying key evidence in a discrimination case she filed against the retailer. Anindita Banerjee of Banerjee & Associates is accused of deleting cellphone video of interactions between her and Target employees that are at the center of her lawsuit claiming the employees discriminated against her when she tried to return a vacuum cleaner. Surveillance camera footage from the store shows Banerjee holding out her phone as if she were filming the interactions, but Banerjee told Target she had no videos or photographs of the incident, according to...

