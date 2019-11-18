5 Owner Errors In Negotiating Hotel Management Agreements

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 4:17 PM EST) -- Industry projections have provided some sobering news for hotel investors: After years of steady increases, top line revenues of hotels have remained relatively flat over the past year and further increases over the next few years are expected to remain slow to nonexistent. Many hotel owners have shifted their focus to driving profitability over revenue growth. But there is a problem: Many hotel owners have the wrong management incentive fee structure in place to do so. Most hotel owners and developers do not directly manage the day-to-day operations of their own properties. They instead turn to third-party management companies that specialize...

