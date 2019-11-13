Conn. Justices Back Insurers In Faulty Foundation Battles

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 9:16 PM EST) -- Connecticut's highest court has ruled that common terms found in homeowners insurance policies don't cover repairs to basement walls damaged by defective concrete foundations, dealing a serious blow to scores of state residents who have sought to have their insurers foot the bill for such expenses. In a trio of opinions issued Tuesday, the state justices sided with units of Liberty Mutual and The Hartford in coverage disputes with their policyholders, which stem from widespread problems with faulty concrete used to pour the foundations of thousands of homes across northeastern Connecticut beginning in the 1980s. The most voluminous of the state...

