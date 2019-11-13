Artist Capital Management Closes $100M Esports Fund

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 2:58 PM EST) -- Investment management firm Artist Capital Management raised $100 million for its first investment fund which would connect investors to the growing esports market, the firm said Wednesday. The firm said the Artist Esports Edge Fund would be used to promote esports to investors, focusing on companies involved in franchised leagues such as Activision's Overwatch League or Riot Games' League of Legends North American Championship Series. "Similar to the evolution of other internet verticals, we expect that a small number of esports companies will eventually win the lion's share of industry revenue and market capitalisation,” Chief Investment Officer Josh Dienstag said in...

