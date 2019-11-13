NYC Reaches 1st-Of-Its-Kind Deal To End Hairstyle Bias Probe

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 5:50 PM EST) -- The New York City Commission on Human Rights has reached a first-of-its-kind settlement with a luxury Manhattan salon to resolve claims it enforced a workplace grooming code that discriminated against black workers, in a deal that requires reeducating its owners on racial justice and retraining stylists. Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger Salon, the Upper East Side salon run by self-proclaimed colorist to the stars Sharon Dorram, announced Tuesday it will pay $70,000 in addition to retraining staff to end an investigation by the New York City Commission on Human Rights initially commenced by a white salon manager and a black receptionist....

