Genova Burns Dragged Into Suit Against Disbarred NJ Pol

Law360, Jersey City (November 13, 2019, 2:42 PM EST) -- Genova Burns LLC must face legal malpractice claims over its allegedly negligent supervision of a convicted ex-mayor and disbarred attorney after his onetime running mate convinced a New Jersey state judge Wednesday to let him pull the firm into a suit over the disgraced politician's handling of campaign finance reports. During a hearing in Jersey City, Superior Court Judge Joseph A. Turula said he would reverse course after previously not allowing plaintiff Angel Alicea to file an amended complaint that adds malpractice claims against Genova Burns and former Hoboken Mayor Peter J. Cammarano III, who worked for the firm around the...

