Galena Again Beats Investors' 'Shotgun' Opioid Claims Suit

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 9:26 PM EST) -- The former Galena Biopharma Inc. has defeated for a second time a proposed class action over alleged misrepresentations regarding its fentanyl-based drug Abstral, with a New Jersey federal judge blasting investors' "shotgun approach" in presenting their securities fraud claims. More than a year after a different judge nixed the initial suit, U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez on Tuesday dismissed without prejudice an amended complaint claiming violations of Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, among other allegations. While some allegations may support a Section 10(b) claim, the complaint "does not distinguish these allegations as an independent basis for...

