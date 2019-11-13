Arch Gets Green Light For $700M Opportunity Zone Fund

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 3:15 PM EST) -- Arch Real Estate Holdings has received approval to be a qualified business that will operate a $700 million opportunity fund targeting affordable housing projects in Puerto Rico, the Florida-based firm announced Wednesday. Arch Real Estate Holdings Corp. said it has received the green light to be a so-called qualified opportunity zone business, or QOZB, under the federal law that's part of President Donald Trump's late-2017 tax reform. The company plans to use capital from the $700 million opportunity zone fund to build hundreds of affordable housing units in Puerto Rico. "Arch REHC's focus is to channel private investment capital into multiple...

