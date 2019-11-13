Drugmakers Rip HHS At DC Circ. For Price-Disclosure Rule

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 7:05 PM EST) -- Major drugmakers are urging the D.C. Circuit to uphold the invalidation of a new regulation mandating the disclosure of drug prices in television advertisements, saying the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services wildly exceeded its rulemaking authority. Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly & Co. and Merck & Co. Inc., along with the Association of National Advertisers, on Tuesday shot back at HHS in the agency’s appeal of U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta’s July decision striking down a requirement for drugmakers to disclose wholesale prices in TV ads. According to Tuesday’s brief, the lower court correctly found that HHS overstepped its statutory...

