Cancer Pharma Co. Dodges Investor Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 4:39 PM EST) -- A cancer-focused pharmaceutical company escaped a proposed shareholder class action Wednesday after a Massachusetts federal judge ruled that the company didn’t mislead its investors about its financial performance and expectations. The shareholders, led by LSI Design and Integration Corp., had alleged that Tesaro Inc. and its officers covered up the floundering sales of its chemotherapy-related nausea prevention drug, Varubi, by making false statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and at a health care conference. U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin dismissed the suit in its entirety Wednesday after finding that LSI and its two confidential witnesses...

