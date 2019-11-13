Groups Ask FCC To Reconsider Rural Health Care Order

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 5:19 PM EST) -- The Schools, Health & Libraries Broadband Coalition was one of several groups that have asked the Federal Communications Commission to reconsider aspects of an order that changed the parameters for a program that funds internet connections for health care providers, saying that the new structure could actually discourage health providers from taking advantage of the program. The FCC order, adopted Aug. 1, handed down guidance for how to prioritize funding in the agency's Rural Health Care Program, given the explosive growth in demand for communications services at care facilities. Before June 2018 the funding cap was $400 million, but the FCC...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS