Texas Pushes Back Against DOJ In Grid Project Law Case

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 7:34 PM EST) -- Texas has defended a recently enacted state law that dictates only incumbent transmission companies can build new power lines that connect to their existing systems, pushing back against arguments from the U.S. Department of Justice that the law discriminates against out-of-state entities. In a response filed Tuesday, Texas told a federal court that its S.B. 1938, signed into law in May, merely codifies the long-standing practice that existing transmission owners build out their existing lines and that the law falls within the long-recognized authority of states to regulate utilities in a way that protects health and safety. A transmission development unit of...

