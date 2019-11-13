Chad Wolf Becomes 5th Head Of DHS Under Trump

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 7:20 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump's pick for the acting head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security was sworn in on Wednesday afternoon to become the fifth person to hold the position in less than three years. DHS confirmed to Law360 that Chad Wolf was sworn in just hours after the Senate voted 54-41 to officially confirm him to his previous role as an undersecretary in the department, a move intended to pave the way for him to be temporarily placed in the Cabinet post. Trump tapped Wolf to take over leadership at DHS earlier this month following the departure of acting Homeland...

