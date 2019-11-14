Fed. Circ. Upholds CalTech Patents In Apple Challenges

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 9:01 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday refused to disturb decisions from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that upheld parts of two Wi-Fi patents the California Institute of Technology has accused Apple of infringing. The court summarily affirmed, without explanation, PTAB decisions in inter partes reviews requested by Apple, in which the board confirmed the validity of the vast majority of claims that the iPhone maker challenged across the two CalTech patents. Seeking to overturn the PTAB’s decisions, Apple had argued that while the board in its preliminary decisions understood Apple’s arguments, the PTAB “inexplicably changed course” and largely sided with...

