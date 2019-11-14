GOP Miffed As House Satellite TV Bill Advances

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 5:23 PM EST) -- Despite complaints from House Republicans that they were given little chance to help shape the legislation, a bill renewing the statute governing satellite TV programming was cleared Thursday to go before the full Energy and Commerce Committee. During votes by the Communications & Technology Subcommittee that saw nine pieces of legislation moved along to the full Energy and Commerce panel by voice votes, Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., said Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Pa., rushed out a bill that would reauthorize the law known as STELAR for five years with a few tweaks. That move circumvented a legislative hearing to discuss how the...

