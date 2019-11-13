Covington Guides Merck In $576M Deal For Life Science Biz

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 5:12 PM EST) -- Merck & Co., with help from Covington & Burling, has agreed to buy venture capital-backed Calporta Therapeutics Inc., which is developing potential treatments for neurodegenerative disorders including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, for up to $576 million, the companies said Wednesday. The multimillion-dollar deal sees New Jersey-based Merck snapping up Calporta with an upfront component as well as future payments based on certain milestones, according to a statement. It was not clear how much Merck is paying upfront. Calporta was a portfolio company of Avalon Ventures' COI Pharmaceuticals, which is based in California and was established by Avalon in 2013 to launch...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS