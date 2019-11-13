Women Sue Co. Over 'Exorbitantly Priced' Preterm Birth Drug

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 5:48 PM EST) -- Pharmaceutical company AMAG Inc. knew that a drug advertised as reducing the chance of preterm births was no better than a placebo but continued to charge “breathtaking” prices for it anyway, according to a proposed class action filed in New York federal court. Teresa Faughnan and Jennifer Maltese say in Tuesday's complaint that Makena, or hydroxyprogesterone caproate, costs pregnant women as much as $1,500 per injection but does nothing to help them bring developing infants to full term. The drug was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2011, according to the complaint, despite a government evaluation doubting the findings...

