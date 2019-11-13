Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Women Sue Co. Over 'Exorbitantly Priced' Preterm Birth Drug

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 5:48 PM EST) -- Pharmaceutical company AMAG Inc. knew that a drug advertised as reducing the chance of preterm births was no better than a placebo but continued to charge “breathtaking” prices for it anyway, according to a proposed class action filed in New York federal court.

Teresa Faughnan and Jennifer Maltese say in Tuesday's complaint that Makena, or hydroxyprogesterone caproate, costs pregnant women as much as $1,500 per injection but does nothing to help them bring developing infants to full term.

The drug was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2011, according to the complaint, despite a government evaluation doubting the findings...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies