CIT Finds Commerce's Ruling On Canadian Lumber Unlawful

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 8:21 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade on Wednesday ordered the U.S. Department of Commerce to rethink its conclusion that certain cedar shakes and shingles made by Canada producers are subject to countermeasure tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber imports, saying that the determination is unlawful. Judge Jennifer Choe-Groves said that when the Commerce Department makes a determination on whether an importer's product is included in the scope of an anti-dumping or countervailing duty order, the department must consider previous duty determinations made by Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission, as well as past scope rulings. "Antidumping and countervailing duty orders should...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS