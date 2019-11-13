Feds To Pay $15M To End Baby Brain Damage Suit

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 7:12 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday approved a $15 million settlement to resolve a suit accusing doctors employed by a federally funded Chicago-area hospital of negligently causing a newborn's severe and permanent brain damage. The settlement includes more than $7 million for a medical care trust for the affected infant Alayna Hike, roughly $3.4 million to Devon Bank as the guardian of her estate and nearly $4 million in attorney fees and costs. U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee also approved a confidential settlement made by the hospital where the delivery took place. The lawsuit, which was brought by the baby's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS