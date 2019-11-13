Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds To Pay $15M To End Baby Brain Damage Suit

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 7:12 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday approved a $15 million settlement to resolve a suit accusing doctors employed by a federally funded Chicago-area hospital of negligently causing a newborn's severe and permanent brain damage.

The settlement includes more than $7 million for a medical care trust for the affected infant Alayna Hike, roughly $3.4 million to Devon Bank as the guardian of her estate and nearly $4 million in attorney fees and costs. U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee also approved a confidential settlement made by the hospital where the delivery took place.

The lawsuit, which was brought by the baby's...

