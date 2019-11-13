Md. Atty Can't Get Fees From Fatal Car Crash Settlement

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 7:02 PM EST) -- A Maryland injury attorney demanding his cut of an auto collision wrongful death settlement struck after he withdrew from the case was rebuffed by a state appeals court, which ruled that the terms of a retainer and contingency fee agreement were not met. A three-judge Court of Special Appeals panel on Tuesday unanimously affirmed a trial judge's decision to reject attorney Richard Butchok's bid to garner 40% of a $125,000 proposed settlement in a suit accusing a motorist of causing James Shannon's death, which ultimately settled for $185,000. Butchok's retainer agreement signed by Shannon's parents included a provision stating that if...

