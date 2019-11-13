Early US Duties On Chinese Ceramic Tiles Exceed 356%

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 6:20 PM EST) -- Ceramic tiles imported from China will soon face preliminary duties ranging upward of 356% after the U.S. Department of Commerce found that the goods have been sold in the U.S. at artificially low prices. Commerce unveiled its preliminary ruling last week and will make it official with a Federal Register notice slated for publication Thursday. The duties stem from petitions filed by a group of U.S. producers assembled as the Coalition for Fair Trade in Ceramic Tile, which said that cheap imports from China are hampering their business. The agency assigned preliminary anti-dumping duties of 244.26% and 114.49%, respectively, to Chinese...

