California's 'Woman Quota' For Boards Is Illegal, Investor Says

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 2:39 PM EST) -- An OSI Systems shareholder told a California federal court on Wednesday that a state law that will require companies in the state to meet a quota of female board members is unconstitutional, arguing that it limits the way shareholders may cast their ballots. Creighton Meland Jr., a shareholder of OSI Systems Inc., told the court that California's statute S.B. 286 is expected to go into effect Jan. 1, 2020, and will impose limitations on the way company shareholders can vote on their board members. OSI Systems makes markets security and inspection systems such as airport security X-ray machines and metal detectors,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS