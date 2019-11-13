3rd Circ. Slams J&J Bid To Out HIV Drug Suit Whistleblowers

Law360, Philadelphia (November 13, 2019, 7:45 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit decried a Johnson & Johnson unit’s bid to publicly expose the names of two anonymous employees who accused the pharmaceutical giant of trying to illegally expand its market share for HIV drugs, suggesting Wednesday that the move was pure retaliation. During an oral argument in Philadelphia, a three-judge panel considered the whistleblowers’ quest to overturn a Pennsylvania federal judge’s January order to unseal the original version of a now-dismissed False Claims Act complaint that identified them by name. Janssen wants to depose the relators about their allegations in the original complaint as the company fights litigation involving the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS