DOL, DHS Finalize Tests For Recruiting H-2B Visa Workers

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 7:52 PM EST) -- The Trump administration finalized a rule to get rid of a requirement that U.S. employers looking to hire temporary foreign labor first recruit American workers through print newspaper ads, instead permitting the U.S. Department of Labor to post job openings on its website. After publishing the proposed changes in the Federal Register last year, the DOL and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security received public comments and tweaked their original proposal that employers place electronic ads on the internet themselves by instead determining that the DOL will post the ads on an improved version of its electronic job registry, using the...

