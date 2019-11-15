Record Spoofing Settlement Provides Guidance For Traders

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 4:39 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Nov. 6 separately entered into related and coordinated resolutions of criminal and civil charges with Tower Research Capital LLC, a proprietary trading firm. While this case is significant because it resulted in the largest total monetary sanction ever assessed in a case based on alleged spoofing in futures markets[1] — $67.4 million — derivatives traders and their counsel should note several important takeaways from these dispositions. Specifically, the Tower settlements provide insight into the increasing coordination between the DOJ and the CFTC in spoofing investigations, the framing of spoofing...

