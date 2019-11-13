SoCal Edison To Pay Cities, Counties $360M Over Wildfires

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 10:24 PM EST) -- Southern California Edison will pay $360 million to 23 cities, counties and special districts to settle claims of taxpayer losses caused by the 2017 Thomas and Koenigstein Fires, the 2018 Montecito Debris Flows and the 2018 Woolsey Fire, the utility and Baron & Budd PC announced Wednesday. A man searches through the remnants of a home leveled by the Woolsey Fire in the Southern California city of Agoura Hills in November 2018. (AP) Baron & Budd, which represents the public entities alongside Dixon Diab & Chambers LLP, said the settlement comes after several days of mediation sessions in Los Angeles and...

