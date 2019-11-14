Class Attys In Geico Tax Suit Deserve $6.3M Fees, Judge Says

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 6:33 PM EST) -- A Florida magistrate judge has recommended a $6.3 million award for the attorneys who secured a $6.5 million judgment over allegations that Geico shorted drivers by failing to pay sales tax and transfer fees on totaled leased vehicles. U.S. Magistrate Judge Lurana S. Snow’s recommendation on Wednesday is more than $2 million less than the $8.3 million in attorney fees requested in June by lawyers for the class of drivers and lead plaintiff Kerry Roth, who are represented by five small law firms. Judge Snow agreed with Geico General Insurance Co. that some of the billing calculations used to arrive at...

