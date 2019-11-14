Mass. Biotech Co. Sues Feds Over Denial Of Visa For Scientist

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 9:40 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts biotech company sued U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in federal court, claiming the agency offered no good explanation for reversing course and denying a visa extension for a scientist "vital" to the company's success. ChemGenes Corp., which develops products used to treat life-threatening diseases, said Wednesday nothing about Jyoti P. Srivastava's role had changed over the approximately five years since he was originally granted an L-1A nonimmigrant classification and subsequently awarded an extension as he continued working for the Bay State biotech. But USCIS started showing "highly erratic" behavior regarding Srivastava's bid for a second extension starting in March...

